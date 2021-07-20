Concern that civil unrest, pandemic could increase PTSD among children

Cape Town - The South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) is concerned that the continued unrest, looting and violence in parts of the country, coupled with the instability caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, could see an increase in Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) among children – even those not directly impacted. PTSD arises as a result of a traumatic event with its effects seen immediately during or months after the stressful event.

Symptoms may include nightmares, flashbacks, poor sleep, disturbing memories and anxiety-related behaviours, such as clinginess, feeling jittery, nervous, more alert or on watch. Sasop board member and child psychiatrist Dr Anusha Lachman said: “There is ongoing trauma, fear and helplessness across the country. Parents are traumatised by what is happening and largely are helpless onlookers to the destruction and violence. The trouble is that amidst the sense of helplessness, people look for ways to be more in control. “One of the ways is to ‘doom scroll’, seeking to constantly be informed, sharing videos, voice notes, photos, etc, anything that is recording and keeping track of the ongoing unrest.”

These reminders can often re-traumatise parents and instead of feeling in control by remaining informed, they reinforce a sense of lack of control due to the inability to act. Head of the MBA in Healthcare Leadership stream at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, Professor Renata Schoeman said one way in which children became aware of situations that could cause PTSD was through environmental exposure – being directly involved in the event but also through hearing about the event or seeing it. “When they are subjected to news or videos of traumatic situations it can also be enough to trigger PTSD.”

Schoeman said parents and caregivers should prevent unnecessary exposure to traumatic events and foster a sense of security and structure. “Acknowledge the event. Don't act as if it is normal. Provide structure for the child in terms of what you do during the day- their sleeping routine, etc. “Help them to express their mood, anxiety, fears. Be alert for symptoms of anxiety and depression and also help them to help in positive ways but also take care of your own mental health as a parent.