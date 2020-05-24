Continued tobacco ban for lockdown level 3 'is ridiculous', say SA Twitter users

Cape Town - "The sale of tobacco products will remain prohibited in alert level 3 due to the health risks associated with smoking."

This was the sentence from President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Sunday evening that dashed the hopes of many smokers within the country. He was addressing the country on the various measures and the lifting of restrictions that will be in place as the nation moves to lockdown level 3 at the start of June.

While many were enjoying the news that the sale of alcohol would return, the same couldn't be said for smokers. Twitter users went as far as questioning the logic behind allowing the sale of booze but prohibiting cigarettes.

Social media users shared how they felt about this section of Ramaphosa's speech: