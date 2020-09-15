Controversy still rages over relocation of beloved Kommetjie baboon, Kataza

Cape Town - There is still an ongoing controversy about the relocation by the City of Kataza the baboon, with people campaigning for the return of the animal. The baboon, which was part of the Slangkop troop, was relocated from Kommetjie last month to join the Zwaanswyk troop in Tokai. The City said that the baboon was currently collared and being monitored from afar in accordance with accepted protocols. According to the latest update he was still in Tokai, behaving like a dispersing male, and it appeared that he was slowly integrating into the Tokai troop. “There is no such plan at present to euthanise the animal. It is hoped that he will integrate into the Tokai troop,” said the City.

The City said in June this year Kataza was leading the entire troop of low-ranking females into town which would compromise the welfare of the troop since urban areas are too dangerous for baboons.

“Keeping the troop out of town is essential to ensuring their welfare. It was decided to relocate Kataza and see whether the troop was more manageable without him.

"Thus far, it has proven to be so since the troop has entered Kommetjie less since Kataza was relocated.”

Nicole Barlow, from a consulting company, said it had become clear that the City has no will or ability to find a humane way to manage the Chacma baboons.

“The mere fact that we have to manage the baboons speaks to the shocking situation of human interference and encroachment on their habitat, which has resulted in them being abused and persecuted,” she said.

Barlow said that she planned to institute legal action against the City if there was no written response regarding the issue.

“This is animal abuse and this horrifying situation must be brought to an end,” she said.

There has been no further update on whether there are any plans for relocating Kataza back to his original troop.

Cape Argus