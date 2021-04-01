Cops confiscate unlicensed firearms, ammunition and drugs in Western Cape

Cape Town - Police in the Western Cape have enjoyed significant success over the past three days, confiscating unlicensed firearms, ammunition and drugs. A statement released by the office of the provincial police in the Western Cape on Thursday said that, in Bishop Lavis, officers were tracing wanted suspects when they came across a man who started running when he spotted them. The 31-year-old man was caught and arrested after the officers found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. In an unrelated incident on Wednesday, officers attached to the Nyanga precinct were conducting crime prevention patrols when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. Upon stopping and searching the vehicle in Mdubi Street in Browns Farm at about 2pm, the officers found an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on a 37-year-old man and arrested him.

Later that day, members of the Worcester K9 unit were pursuing a lead after receiving information about a drug exchange at a business along the N1 highway in the Worcester area.

At about 10pm, the officers stopped a vehicle and searched it, where they discovered and confiscated a bag containing cannabis weighing 21kg.

Two suspects aged between 30 and 32 were arrested and face charges of dealing in drugs.

Along the same route later that night, three suspects aged 23, 25 and 27 were arrested after 350 mandrax tablets were found in the vehicle in which they were travelling.

The three suspects are believed to have strong links to gangs within the Worcester area.

In an unrelated incident, Steenberg police arrested a 26-year-old man who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and mandrax tablets in Elsie Manning Street in Retreat on Tuesday.

All of the suspects are expected to appear in various courts on Tuesday, April 6.

