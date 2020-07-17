Cops find Eastern Cape house using gun as a secret ingredient in potjiekos

Cape Town - Port Elizabeth police officers found a potjiekos that included a firearm as its secret ingredient during Anti-Gang Unit operation on Thursday. Anti-Gang Unit members executed a search warrant at a house in Reynecke Street in Helenvale, at about 22:55 on Thursday evening, after receiving reports that the property housed drugs and firearms. A thorough search was conducted and a 9mm pistol was found in the food in a potjiekos pot. SAPS said that no arrests were made, but that the firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis. Police added that the serial number on the weapon was also filed off. An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation.

A thorough search was conducted and a 9mm pistol was found in the food in a potjiekos pot. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

In a separate incident, SAPS Kabega Park Crime Prevention members confiscated liquid tobacco with a street value of R360 000 after an alert courier company reported to police a suspicious package at their warehouse.

According to SAPS it's alleged that at about 14:00 on Thursday, the company received a package from Cape Town.

"It is further alleged that a similar package was received for the same person earlier in the week and the suspicious behavior of the recipient caught the attention of the company. When another package arrived yesterday for the same person, police were roped in to investigate.

"The package was opened and 30 boxes each containing 120 packets of various flavours of oka pipe liquid tobacco were confiscated. The total street value is R180 000," the SAPS statement said.

"At about 17:30, the same evening, police returned to the company as another package arrived. Another 30 boxes of the same liquid tobacco were confiscated. The total value of both confiscations is R360 000."