Cops investigate circumstances surrounding death of three brothers in Knysna

Cape Town - A family in Nekkies, Knysna, are mourning the death of their three sons aged 10, 11 and 20. The brothers are believed to have died some time on Thursday evening, because their bodies were discovered by their mother on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said Knysna police have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of the bodies of three siblings inside a dwelling in Nekkies, at about 9am on Friday. “It is alleged that the three boys went to sleep in a wooden dwelling at the back of the main house on Thursday evening, and when their mother went to fetch them on Friday morning, that is when she discovered their bodies on the floor of the room. Emergency personnel responded to the incident, and paramedics later declared the trio dead on the scene. “Circumstances surrounding their death is under investigation. Crime scene experts who combed the scene for clues found debris of a fire that was made inside a tin container also known as a ghellie (bola) on the premises. An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted early next week. Our investigation continues.”