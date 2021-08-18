Cops nab two armed suspects in gang hotspots

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut, in the first incident police officers conducting a stop and search operation in Manenberg noticed a group of suspicious-looking men.

Cape Town - Police have arrested two armed suspects in gang hotspots on Tuesday night who will appear in court in the coming day.

"The group was approached and the men were searched. One of the men was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and was arrested," said Traut.

The 38-year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Athlone Magistrate's Court once he has been charged.

In an unrelated incident, Traut said during the early hours of this morning officers attached to the police's Flying Squad responded to a tip-off and arrested a 19-year-old suspect with a handmade firearm, popularly known as a zipgun in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein.