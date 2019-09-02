A man has come forward saying he could be related to Cape Town-born World War II soldier Ebrahim Adams. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A man has come forward saying he could be related to Cape Town-born World War II soldier Ebrahim Adams, whose heroics have been celebrated in France. Dawood Anderson said: “I read the article about a war hero by the name of Ebrahim Adams born in 1916 who had resided in Cape Town. Well I am the grandson of Ismail Adams who had a brother by the name of Ebrahim Adams who also happened to have been in World War II.

“He was fondly known to us as Boeta Braima. I am not acquainted with any of his war stories as I was a little child at the time. My grandfather told us that he talked a lot about the war. Boeta Braima had no children.”

Boeta Braima was one of the soldiers honoured on August 14 in France at the 75th Anniversary of the freeing of the Fréteval Evaders. He fought in World War II as a Sapper in the 1st Field Company, South African Indian and Malay Corps, which was part of the South African Army Engineer Corps.

Author Rob Bell and his wife Caire who live in France researched the rescue of Evaders from the forest of Fréteval, which is 161km south west of Paris, between Le Mans and Orleans.

Bell found that on November 23, 1941, Sapper Adams, was with the South African 5th Brigade at Sidi Rezeq, Libya about 20 miles South-East of Tobruk. They were attacked by 150 tanks of General Rommel’s 15th Panzer Division. The South Africans were overpowered and Adams was sent to Italy as a prisoner of war.

He escaped from the Italian prison camp on May 7, 1944 and hid with other soldiers in the forest at Fréteval until they were rescued on August, 14, 1944.

Bell was overwhelmed with the latest news about Adams and said he was eager to get in contact with Anderson and other family members.

