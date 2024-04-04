Councillors concerned over Swartklip Road sewer pipeline ‘sabotage’

Cape Town - The dumping of rocks, tyres and planks in the Swartklip Road sewer pipeline in Mitchells Plain has raised ward councillors’ suspicions of deliberate acts of sabotage. This comes as the City’s water and sanitation directorate faced an ongoing battle to clear repeated blockages.

Areas including Montrose Park, formerly known as The Farm, Swartklip Road and parts of Tafelsig have suffered repeated sewer blockages as a result. The ward councillor in Montrose Park, Avron Plaatjies, said water and sanitation teams had worked tirelessly to remove the items from the main line in Swartklip. “This situation goes beyond ordinary misuse or accidents, we are dealing with acts of deliberate sabotage.

“It is inconceivable that such objects could accidentally find their way into our sewer system through regular use. “These are intentional acts of sabotage against our community, causing significant disruption and posing health risks,” Plaatjies said. In Tafelsig, Erica Way and Olifantshoek Street have been severely impacted by the blockages over the past year.

Ward councillor in Tafelsig, Norman Adonis, said his desk was piled with complaints from residents. “They get the service and claim I do nothing but then there are the people that are sabotaging the system, all of the stuff that doesn’t belong in the drain gets thrown in,” Adonis said. Lockable covers have been placed over critical manholes to prevent additional vandalism, while large rocks thrown into the manhole recently had to be removed.

Further suspicions were raised by the discovery of items like pillows and car seats. The City said it was prioritising resolving this issue and restoring the normal functionality of the sewer pipeline. Water and sanitation mayco member Zahid Badroodien urged residents to report incidents of dumping.