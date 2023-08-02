Cape Town - A young couple were shot and killed in their Manenberg home on Tuesday morning. The unknown assailants climbed through the window of the house and killed Moenika Julisen and Ebrahim Paulsen at about 4am yesterday.

A neighbour said she was woken by the gunshots. “It was too early, I checked the time and it was after 4am. We didn’t see who shot them. “They have three very young children, and we can’t say that any of them are affiliated to gangs. I know the woman was working, but her husband wasn’t.”

Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Vernon Visagie said they didn't understand the latest killing. "We don't know what the motive is. We don't know why people are killed in this manner. On Friday, it was a disabled man, and now it is this couple," he said. "The couple stayed at the back of the house. The killers went in through the window and killed them. Who does something like that?

"Their children were not in the house at the time of the shooting," Visagie said. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: "Manenberg police have opened a double murder docket for further investigation after the death of a couple, 26 and 25-years-old, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, at about 4am at their dwelling at Jade Crescent, Manenberg. "Preliminary investigation suggests the couple were asleep in their house when they were accosted by unknown gunmen who opened fire on them. They sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head and chest, and succumbed."