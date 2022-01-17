Court appearance for rape-accused Brackenfell cop delayed after he had to go to hospital

Cape Town - The Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court has postponed the first court appearance of the Brackenfell police officer accused of sexually assaulting a young woman on a farm in Stellenbosch to later this week. The officer, who was set to appear in court today following his arrest last week Friday, is now set to appear on Thursday, January 20. He is accused of raping a 26-year-old woman who sought assistance in a case of domestic violence at her home.

The woman said the officer raped her at Bottelary Farm in Stellenbosch after indicating that he would take her to her friend’s home in Kraaifontein. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) announced at the weekend that the suspect had been arrested after he returned to the Western Cape. Ipid said the changes to his court appearance this morning because the police officer had fallen ill the night before his appearance.