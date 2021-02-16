Court orders Cape lawyer to be struck off roll

Cape Town – The South African Legal Practice Council has won a Western Cape High Court judgment to have lawyer Kerith Chetty struck off the roll for unlawfully spending money she held in trust on behalf of various trust creditors pertaining to property transactions.

In March 2018, then Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai, now retired, ordered an investigation into the conduct of the Claremont-based attorney following a questionable housing deal in Mitchells Plain.

At the time, Chetty, from KC and Associates, appeared before Judge Desai following an urgent application by Thaabied Noordien demanding Chetty repay a R200 000 deposit he had paid in December 2017 for a house in Mitchells Plain.

The initial relief sought by the legal practice council included other far-reaching orders such as the appointment of a curator to take control of the respondent’s practice and to wind it up.

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai, now retired. Picture:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

However, after establishing that Chetty ceased practice with effect from November 1, 2018 and simultaneously closed her firm’s trust account at Nedbank, the legal practice council said the only thing remaining was for Chetty’s name to be struck off the attorneys’ roll together with the customary costs order.