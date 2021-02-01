Covid-19 anti-maskers robbed by masked gunmen in Cape Town

Cape Town - A group of anti-maskers were robbed at gunpoint after a mask-burning ceremony over the weekend. The ‘activists’ from predominantly Cape Flats communities in Manenberg, Phillipi, Delft, Mfuleni, Parow, Forest Heights, Parklands and Khayelitsha, launched the Afrika Unmasked campaign on January 16. Campaign member from Manenberg, Gatto, previously Mario Wanza, said that the campaign was established to raise awareness of the attack by “foreign interests” who were using the virus to exploit African people and its resources. “We regard this action to be a crime against humanity,” said Gatto. “As part of the campaign we have started awareness through burning the masks in public and in doing so raising awareness that people have the right not to wear a mask in terms of section 12.2 of the Constitution which states that everyone has the right to make decisions concerning their health and their body.”

Following a mask-burning “ceremony” in Philippi, the group made their way to the Philippi Arts Centre in Sagwityi Street for a meeting, where they were accosted by three masked men.

“Whilst our meeting was taking place three men, wearing masks, entered the venue. One of the men cocked his gun and then proceeded to take our phones, bags and a laptop. Thereafter they left.”

Around 10 people were robbed, according to Gatto.

“We also regard this violation as an act to demobilise and to demoralise us in our endeavour to restore Africa from colonialism to a place where our people live in peace and friendship.

“This robbery also is a reflection of our society which has reached a point of despair where our wealth is held captive in the hands of a foreign elite whilst the people go hungry.”

Khoi activist from Parow and campaign member Gio Jooste said, “What we have gathered so far from the community is that they stopped a certain distance from the Arts Centre and the three guys walked to the venue. The Avanza they were in then drove until just after the centre and waited for them. With the three guys that came in and did the robbery, there were three or four other men in the white Avanza. Someone wrote the licence plate down.”

