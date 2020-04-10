Covid-19 lockdown a distressing time for SA youngsters

Cape Town - The mental state of young people during the lockdown is a cause for concern, said mental health experts.

National director at Waves for Change (W4C), Robyn Cohen, said: “Among people there is a determination to provide a service during difficult times, such as food drives but we do see and get feedback on mental health needs.

“We have children who don’t really have a release point at this stage. You do need that mental health support during this time, it is very vital.”

W4C, is a non-profit that offers child-friendly mental health services to the youth from as young as 9 to 10 years old based on referrals in under-served communities. Youth mentors from the same or similar communities offer surf therapy at three beach sites - Hout Bay, Muizenberg and Monwabisi - and serve surrounding communities.

W4C have had to adapt their approach during the lockdown and said they recognised an even stronger need now for support interventions during this time.