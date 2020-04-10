Covid-19 lockdown a distressing time for SA youngsters
National director at Waves for Change (W4C), Robyn Cohen, said: “Among people there is a determination to provide a service during difficult times, such as food drives but we do see and get feedback on mental health needs.
“We have children who don’t really have a release point at this stage. You do need that mental health support during this time, it is very vital.”
W4C, is a non-profit that offers child-friendly mental health services to the youth from as young as 9 to 10 years old based on referrals in under-served communities. Youth mentors from the same or similar communities offer surf therapy at three beach sites - Hout Bay, Muizenberg and Monwabisi - and serve surrounding communities.
W4C have had to adapt their approach during the lockdown and said they recognised an even stronger need now for support interventions during this time.
Dilshaad Bux, a well-being mentor and founder of 40 Days Of You, offers online support on WhatsApp to those who are struggling to cope during the lockdown.@TheCapeArgus
