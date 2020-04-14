Covid-19 lockdown: Western Cape roads eerily deserted in these 50 stunning pictures

Cape Town - South Africa just passed the halfway mark of the 35-day national lockdown. Initially, President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented a 21-day lockdown in an attempt to flatten the curve and halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, April 9, just before the Easter weekend, he extended the lockdown by a further two weeks. As the country heeded his call to stay home, many of South Africa's busiest places and streets have come to standstill. The exception only being emergency workers and essential services who are allowed to leave their homes. While there was confusion over the regulations with many wanting to go jogging outside, and take their dogs for a walk, this was then cleared up with South Africans being instructed to stay home. While some Western Cape residents initially struggled to abide by lockdown rules, many have been staying home – leaving the streets empty.

Most residents are leaving their homes only if it is essential for them to do so.

African News Agency photographers have been hitting the streets to capture all of this and in the process took some incredible pictures.

Here are pictures that were shot by photojournalists illustrating how deserted the Western Cape roads have become throughout the lockdown...

Camps Bay

Pictured is Victoria Road, Camps Bay. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Pictured is Camps Bay. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Sea Point and Green Point

Green Point Common. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Pictured is Sea Point. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Pictured is Sea Point. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town CBD

The Cape Town Central Business District has been looking deserted as many businesses have been shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Pictured is the sparse intersection between Dock Road near the V&A Waterfront and Walter Sisulu Avenue in the Cape Town CBD. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Pictured is Long Street in the Cape Town CBD. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Pictured is a sign on Nelson Mandela Boulevard move away from the Cape Town CBD and driving past Woodstock. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Plattekloof

The Uys Krige Lookout, known affectionately by locals as "Lovers' Lane", is a popular lookout spot in Plattekloof.

Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Kirstenbosch

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Highways

The M5 outbound before the Ottery off-ramp was deserted at lunch time on Saturday, 28 March. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

A section of the usually busy M3 highway during the nation-wide lockdown. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

A section of the usually busy M3 highway during the nation-wide lockdown. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Muizenberg

A look at Muizenberg beach.On a perfect summer's day, this beach would normally be packed with people.

Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

A usually busy Surfers Corner in Muizenberg snapped during the nation-wide lockdown. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

A usually busy Surfers Corner in Muizenberg snapped during the nation-wide lockdown. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Strand

Law enforcement clears Strand beach. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

A man leaving the beach after law enforcement had informed him that the beach is closed. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Empty Strand beach. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Idas Valley, Stellenbosch

The streets of Idas Valley in Stellenbosch are deserted as residents adhere to the government’s lockdown regulations. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

N2

During what is usually one of the busiest times of the year on the roads, the N2 highway between Cape Town and the Garden Route was dead quiet with only a handful of vehicles, mainly trucks, on the route. As a result, many of the usually full petrol stations stood empty or with one or two vehicles.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Albertinia

The small town of Albertinia on the Southern Cape is quiet after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown.

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Riverdale

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)