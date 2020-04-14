Covid-19 lockdown: Western Cape roads eerily deserted in these 50 stunning pictures
By Theolin Tembo 1h ago
Cape Town - South Africa just passed the halfway mark of the 35-day national lockdown.
Initially, President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented a 21-day lockdown in an attempt to flatten the curve and halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, April 9, just before the Easter weekend, he extended the lockdown by a further two weeks.
As the country heeded his call to stay home, many of South Africa's busiest places and streets have come to standstill. The exception only being emergency workers and essential services who are allowed to leave their homes.
While there was confusion over the regulations with many wanting to go jogging outside, and take their dogs for a walk, this was then cleared up with South Africans being instructed to stay home.
While some Western Cape residents initially struggled to abide by lockdown rules, many have been staying home – leaving the streets empty.
Most residents are leaving their homes only if it is essential for them to do so.
African News Agency photographers have been hitting the streets to capture all of this and in the process took some incredible pictures.
Here are pictures that were shot by photojournalists illustrating how deserted the Western Cape roads have become throughout the lockdown...
Camps Bay
Sea Point and Green Point
Cape Town CBD
The Cape Town Central Business District has been looking deserted as many businesses have been shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
Plattekloof
The Uys Krige Lookout, known affectionately by locals as "Lovers' Lane", is a popular lookout spot in Plattekloof.
Kirstenbosch
Highways
Muizenberg
A look at Muizenberg beach.On a perfect summer's day, this beach would normally be packed with people.
Strand
Idas Valley, Stellenbosch
N2
During what is usually one of the busiest times of the year on the roads, the N2 highway between Cape Town and the Garden Route was dead quiet with only a handful of vehicles, mainly trucks, on the route. As a result, many of the usually full petrol stations stood empty or with one or two vehicles.
Albertinia
The small town of Albertinia on the Southern Cape is quiet after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown.