Cows euthanised on ‘death ship’

Cape Town - Authorities euthanised cattle on board the notorious “death ship” that docked at the Cape Town harbour this week. The Al Kuwait vessel, transporting around 19 000 livestock from Brazil to the Middle East, docked at the harbour on Sunday, causing a stench across the City Bowl and an outcry from animal rights groups.

Authorities later revealed the stench was as a result of the animals being left in their own faeces after being on board the vessel for over two weeks. The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) along with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA obtained a court order from the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court at the weekend to inspect the vessel and shared their shocking findings. Horrific images of the cattle were shared on social media and sent tongues wagging amid public outrage against the Al Mawashi shipping company.

Al Mawashi, however, said the vessel was certified by Australian authorities. In a statement to News24, NSPCA senior inspector Grace de Lange said they already euthanised eight cows. “There is quite a lot of faeces which is obviously what people are complaining about in Cape Town.

“Our concern is obviously not the smell for the humans but for the animals. Can you imagine being one of the cattle that are lying in their own faeces? “There are approximately 19 000 cattle on board. “We have already had to euthanise five of the cattle because of their condition. We have found three dead cattle already and it just continues as we go through the nine decks.”

Port manager, Rajesh Dana, said the ship was set to sail last night. The NSPCA issued a statement late on Tuesday, confirming the departure of the Al Kuwait. The vessel will set sail for Iraq, after the required feed is loaded onto the vessel. NSPCA Veterinary Consultant, Dr Bryce Marock, ensured veterinary treatment of other animals.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, condemned the incident and said City officials were not authorised to board the ship. “Our officials do not have authority to board the ship and we have to wait for the Port Authority. “The ship was supposed to leave at noon yesterday but hours had passed and there was still no movement.

“According to the information provided to us, the port authority says everything is fine on the ship and it can leave, but we know from news reports that some cattle have died and others were put down. “We have called on the ports authority and border management authority to monitor any unlawful discharges of waste from the ship into the harbour. So far no instances of this have been confirmed.” Van Der Ross said residents living in the southern suburbs yesterday reported the foul smell, as strong winds fanned the stench across the Peninsula.

“Residents in Constantia, Claremont, Wynberg and other areas have all started to report the smell moving but this is due to the South-Easterly winds. “At this stage it poses no health risk to Capetonians unless they are in direct contact with the livestock.” Meanwhile, the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) board expressed their shock, saying the incident raised questions about farming practises.

The board, which consists of Christian, Muslim, Hindu and Braham Kumari faiths said the findings told a story of the level of suffering and abuse suffered by the confined animals on the ship. Chairperson, Braam Hanekom, said: “This raises the question we have been asking for so long about the specific farming methods that we see around us and also the related value chain of how things are conducted. We ask for an in-depth investigation by the Department of Agriculture and Commerce. “We ask that the government takes immediate action in line with the current legislation.”