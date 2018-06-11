Due to a motor vehicle accident on N1 incoming at Lower Church bridge many Capetonians were forced to endure extreme traffic delays on Tuesday. Picture: City of Cape Town.
Cape Town - Due to a motor vehicle accident on N1 incoming at Lower Church bridge, where a truck driver lost control, many Capetonians were forced to endure extreme traffic delays on the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The truck went into the centre island barrier,” explained Executive Director for Safety and Security, Richard Bosman.

Bosman added that the N1 incoming was closed at Lower Church Street, with vehicles being encouraged to take Lower Church to get back on to the N1 at the time. The truck had been removed, with the cleaning of the scene requiring approximately 30 minutes to reopen.

The Cape Town truck driver involved in the early morning accident on N1 is said to be in a serious condition in hospital. There are said to be varying delays with a minimum of 30 minutes waiting time on some roads.




There were also considerable delays on the trains on Tuesday morning revealed Metrorail. 




