Due to a motor vehicle accident on N1 incoming at Lower Church bridge many Capetonians were forced to endure extreme traffic delays on Tuesday. Picture: City of Cape Town.





“The truck went into the centre island barrier,” explained Executive Director for Safety and Security, Richard Bosman.





Bosman added that the N1 incoming was closed at Lower Church Street, with vehicles being encouraged to take Lower Church to get back on to the N1 at the time. The truck had been removed, with the cleaning of the scene requiring approximately 30 minutes to reopen.





The Cape Town truck driver involved in the early morning accident on N1 is said to be in a serious condition in hospital. There are said to be varying delays with a minimum of 30 minutes waiting time on some roads.





#CPTTraffic Congestion: N1 inbound between Jip De Jager Ave and N1/N2 I/C, ave speed 20km/h (42min delays) — Netstar Traffic (@netstartraffic) June 12, 2018





#CPTTraffic Congestion: Koeberg Rd southbound between Longclaw Dr and N1, ave speed 10km/h (31min delays) — Netstar Traffic (@netstartraffic) June 12, 2018





#CPTTraffic Congestion: N2 inbound between Robert Sobukwe Rd and M3, ave speed 10km/h (36min delays) — Netstar Traffic (@netstartraffic) June 12, 2018





Due to a motor vehicle accident on N1 incoming at Lower Church bridge many Capetonians were forced to endure extreme traffic delays on Tuesday. Picture: City of Cape Town Due to a motor vehicle accident on N1 incoming at Lower Church bridge many Capetonians were forced to endure extreme traffic delays on Tuesday. Picture: City of Cape Town.

There were also considerable delays on the trains on Tuesday morning revealed Metrorail.





Extended travel time of 60+ minutes on the #CentralLineCT due to defective tracks at Pinelands, signal equipment failure at Philippi, manual authorisation of trains and vandalism in various areas — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) June 12, 2018





Extended travel time 20 - 30 minutes on the #SouthernLineCT due to cable theft between Rondebosch and Rosebank, defective signals at Mowbray and defective signals at Lakeside. Train will terminate at Fish Hoek due to sand on the tracks between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) June 12, 2018





#Trainreport #NorthernLineCT

Please see the current trains operating to and from Cape Town

Travel safe. pic.twitter.com/ZbnsD1N1FG — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) June 12, 2018





@TheCapeArgus





Cape Argus

Cape Town - Due to a motor vehicle accident on N1 incoming at Lower Church bridge, where a truck driver lost control, many Capetonians were forced to endure extreme traffic delays on the early hours of Tuesday morning.