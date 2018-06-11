#CPTTraffic Congestion: N1 inbound between Jip De Jager Ave and N1/N2 I/C, ave speed 20km/h (42min delays)
#CPTTraffic Congestion: Koeberg Rd southbound between Longclaw Dr and N1, ave speed 10km/h (31min delays)
#CPTTraffic Congestion: N2 inbound between Robert Sobukwe Rd and M3, ave speed 10km/h (36min delays)
Extended travel time of 60+ minutes on the #CentralLineCT due to defective tracks at Pinelands, signal equipment failure at Philippi, manual authorisation of trains and vandalism in various areas
Extended travel time 20 - 30 minutes on the #SouthernLineCT due to cable theft between Rondebosch and Rosebank, defective signals at Mowbray and defective signals at Lakeside. Train will terminate at Fish Hoek due to sand on the tracks between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town
#Trainreport #NorthernLineCT
Please see the current trains operating to and from Cape Town
Travel safe. pic.twitter.com/ZbnsD1N1FG
