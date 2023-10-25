CPUT Bellville lab technician found dead at campus building

Cape Town - A Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) staff member apparently committed suicide on one of its campuses. According to a source at the Bellville Campus, the man was last seen on Sunday.

“The guy was found yesterday at around 9.30am at the workshop in the Mechanical Mechatronics and Industrial Engineering building. “He was last seen entering the department on Sunday evening and no one saw him on Monday until his body was discovered yesterday.” CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley confirmed the incident.

“We confirm that a Lab Technician in the employ of CPUT passed away as a result of suspected suicide at our Bellville campus, his body was found yesterday, we are not sure what the time of his death was. “The incident was quickly attended to by our Director of Campus Security and we are in the process of making contact with the family.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

“Bellville South police responded to a complaint on Tuesday morning. Upon arrival at a local institute of learning in Symphony Way , they found the body of an unknown man in one of the buildings. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “Bellville South police registered an Inquest for further investigation.”