CPUT classes suspended after student protests

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has suspended classes for the rest of the term after two weeks of student protests.

Spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the current recess has been extended. The decision was taken after deliberation on the state of CPUT campuses and the continuing protest action.

Kansley said that meant staff and students would not need to physically report for classes/duty from today up until the start of the second term.

“Administrative and support staff are, however, expected to work from home as they have been doing thus far, and to remain on call should this situation change.”

Kansley said that while unfortunate, “we do believe that this drastic step must be taken in the interest of staff and student safety and to allow peace to return to CPUT campuses. The extended break will allow us an opportunity to do essential maintenance on some of the damaged infrastructure, at very high cost, and to service the residences appropriately”.