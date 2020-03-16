CPUT classes suspended after student protests
Spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the current recess has been extended. The decision was taken after deliberation on the state of CPUT campuses and the continuing protest action.
Kansley said that meant staff and students would not need to physically report for classes/duty from today up until the start of the second term.
“Administrative and support staff are, however, expected to work from home as they have been doing thus far, and to remain on call should this situation change.”
Kansley said that while unfortunate, “we do believe that this drastic step must be taken in the interest of staff and student safety and to allow peace to return to CPUT campuses. The extended break will allow us an opportunity to do essential maintenance on some of the damaged infrastructure, at very high cost, and to service the residences appropriately”.
“We hope staff, students and all our stakeholders join us in condemning the ongoing violence and the destruction of property, which has robbed the majority of our 34000 students of the opportunity of concluding their first term appropriately.”
Students said unpaid allowances was one of the main reasons behind student protests, which started three weeks ago and turned violent, with buildings and cars stoned at the Bellville campus. The student’s demands included the scrapping of historical debt, free education, transport allowances for all students studying for a Bachelor of Education degree and a housing unit with “qualified staff” at all CPUT campuses.@SISONKE_MD
Cape Argus