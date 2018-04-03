Cape Town - Corruption and the illegal subletting of residence rooms by students and staff at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) was exposed as one of the biggest problems facing the university.

CPUT acting vice-chancellor Dr Chris Nhlapo spoke at a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting last week, saying the residence system was riddled with corruption by staff and students allegedly “selling” rooms and gaining access to SRC funds.

Nhlapo said the issue had developed due to students’ collusion with landlords who tried to bypass the university’s strict protocols.

DA spokesperson for higher education and training Belinda Bozzoli, who attended the meeting, said the matter required urgent forensic investigation and called on the CPUT council and the Department of Higher Education and Training to stamp out corruption at residences.

“Corrupt practices in residences draw resources and attention away from the genuine grievances of students who often don’t have proper accommodation. Without a nationwide, multi-pronged approach, it will be hard to root this corruption out,” said Bozzoli.

She said they commended Nhlapo’s commitment to ending the corrupt system. Earlier this year, the Cape Argus reported on CPUT students sleeping in an abandoned room on campus after they were told that residence space they had been offered was unavailable.

CPUT SRC deputy president Athi Ndita said many students still found themselves in this situation as a result of the corruption. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the university aimed to clean up residences and rid them of those who did not meet the minimum residence requirements, such as squatters “and other unsavoury elements”.

@IamAthinaMay

[email protected]

Cape Argus