CPUT student murder suspects arrested

Cape Town - A breakthrough in the murder case of 21-year-old Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student Asiphe Cetywayo has led to the arrests of two suspects. From Phola Park in Mbekweni, Paarl, Cetywayo’s burnt body was found in an open field on March 4.

According to police spokesperson FC Van Wyk, a 28- and 37-year-old were arrested. “A 28-year-old suspect appeared in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of murder of a woman from Mbekweni whose body was found in the Vlakkeland area in Mbekweni on Monday morning. “The suspect has been remanded into custody until March 14 for a formal bail application.”

On Wednesday, police would not comment on the allegations that a suspect had escaped from the police station, however, they have since confirmed the 37-year-old man was sought. “The second suspect, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Langa on Thursday. He will appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday (today) on charges of murder and escape from lawful custody.” Cetywayo was a final-year student completing her Education degree and according to her aunt, she was last seen on Sunday at around 1am when she left with a neighbour and a man in a car.

Due to privacy reasons, CPUT declined to comment on whether Cetywayo was a student at the institution. Her aunt Bongeka Cetywayo, said the family was relieved by the arrests. “We will be at court. We are happy that they caught the one who ran away because we feared for our safety. We did not feel free to go to town because we were scared but now it’s better because he is inside.