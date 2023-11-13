CPUT students traumatised after man openly stabbed his partner 11 times in front of students

Cape Town - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students are traumatised after a man allegedly stabbed his partner more than 10 times. The horrific attack to place in full view of other students who captured the incident on their cellphones.

In the videos, the suspect, who is a student at UWC, can be seen repeatedly stabbing the woman, who tries to stop him by lifting her hand up. The man then stands around as some male students try to intervene. He was eventually captured by students who allegedly assaulted him. SRC president Ramano Arthur Mpfunzeni said when he arrived at the scene, the victim was still on the ground.

“This incident has left all of us traumatised. We condemn GBV and we know the institution is playing its role in the fight against attacks on women. It is also our duty as men to protect our sisters and make sure they are safe.” CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “We are aware of an incident involving a CPUT student at a privately owned residence who was allegedly stabbed by a student from a neighbouring university. “The female CPUT student sustained serious injuries and has been transferred to Tygerberg Hospital for emergency surgery.

“She is being supported by CPUT management and at this stage our focus is on her recovery and well-being and notifying her family. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested and will await a court appearance this week. “Therapy has been offered to fellow CPUT students who may have been traumatised by this incident, and we will roll out face-to-face counselling this week.” UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said: “At a time when the University of the Western Cape pronounced its zero tolerance for gender-based violence and communicated its condemnation of any acts of gender-based violence and femicide, it notes a disturbing report of the stabbing of a female CPUT student on November 11. It is alleged that the student’s spouse, who is a UWC student, stabbed her at her South Point residence.

“The university condemns any act of gender-based violence in our society. “The university will liaise with the SAPS and will take immediate action against its students as soon as it receives the relevant details of the incident from both SAPS and its own investigating team. “We confirm our stance that perpetrators of such GBV have no place at our campuses.”

South Point private residence where a 26-year-old female student was stabbed allegedly by her 30-year-old husband on Saturday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Belhar police registered an attempted murder case following the stabbing incident and a 30-year-old man was arrested and is currently under police guard in hospital. This incident happened as UWC students marched on Friday against the alleged gender-based violence incidents. Several victims came forward about their experiences on and off campus.

A victim who was assaulted by a man who made advances on her and when she rejected him, said the student attacked her. The incident happened on September 2, and she said she reported the following day. “I was attacked by three men including an SRC member and the girlfriend of the man who had a crush on me.

“They all slapped me on my face so hard. It’s like they planned this. I was swollen and I am still in pain. “I think I was assaulted because I am vocal about what I want and don’t want and I guess they wanted to control.” EFF Student Command (EFFSC) member and organiser of the march, Winnie Mkoko, said the students were faced with assault, common assault and sexual harassment and abuse of power.