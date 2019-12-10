CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the summer ceremony would end on Friday. She said the new gowns were conceptualised by CPUT fashion design students who drew inspiration from a variety of ethnic symbols, and natural and national features, even the R20 banknote.
Kansley said the project had taken more than a year to come to fruition and involved many feedback sessions between management and senior fashion design lecturer Walter Buchholz, who project managed the process on behalf of the students.
Buchholz said the result was streamlined and introduced a uniformity to the academic procession.
“The design centres on a core belief that CPUT embraces South Africa’s diversity. The design shows mainly Xhosa, Zulu and Ndebele-inspired symbols with the iconic CPUT waves. There are spaces between the waves that symbolise openness and transparency,” Buchholz said.