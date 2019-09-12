A crime scene in Nyanga where three people were shot dead inside a vehicle parked about 200m from police station. File Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape township, Nyanga, has kept it's notorious status, as the crime statistics confirmed 289 murder cases reported from last year's 308. Nyanga still has the highest murder rate in the country followed by Delft and Khayelitsha police stations which tops the list of the 30 police stations with the highest number of murder crimes reported.

Delft reported an increase with 247 cases from 195 last year, and Khayelitsha recorded 221 murder cases which is up from 192.

This was according to the annual crime statistics revealed to members of Parliament on Thursday.

Major General Norman Sekhukhune, the police’s head of crime research and statistics, presented the information and the analysis of contact crimes which include: murder, rape, attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, common assault, common robbery, aggravated robbery and sexual assault.

Gang-related incidents and arguments/misunderstandings and are the biggest causing factors of murders in the Western Cape. Picture: Crime Stats

Picture: Crime Stats

Western Cape has seen a 6.6% increase in murders. Picture: Crime Stats

Police minister Bheki Cele said statistics have proven that the number of murders have drastically increased in the past 6 years.

"This background is important to contextualise the debate of whether we are increasing, maintaining of decreasing in this trend having to focus specifically on murders," Cele said.

He said therefore, they need to have full appreciation of the task at hand given to this current leadership.

"The reversal of 6 years is a mammoth task, but it is doable," he said.

Mitchells Plain saw a decrease in contact crimes from 4362 in 2017/2018 to 4302, followed by Nyanga from 4784 to 4260, which is then followed by Khayelitsha 3477 to 3522.

Delft police station was in sixth position going down from 3491 record contact crimes to from 3181 in 2018/2019.

