Crime Stats: These are Western Cape’s murder hotspots so far for 2021

Cape Town – Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Delft, Nyanga, Gugulethu, Harare, Philippi East, Samora Machel and Mitchell’s Plain were the top 10 police stations in the province where the most murders were reported.

This emerged when Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the crime statistics for the first quarter of 2021 on Friday.

The statistics reflect crimes that occurred from January 1 to the end of March 2021. They show the crime levels when the country was under lockdown level 3 and adjusted level 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cele announced that murders increased in the first three months of the year, with 4 976 people murdered.

At the time same, Cele said rape cases decreased by 4% between January and March this year.

However, the police minister said this showed that the country needed to intensify the battle against crime. He said murder cases increased by 8.4% during this period.

When looking at the Western Cape police stations that have nationally made in to the top 10, it is apparent that only one police station has recorded a decline in murders.

Aside from Nyanga police station, the rest have all recorded an increase in the numbers of murders when compared to last year.

While Khayelitsha has the highest number of murders recorded from January to March, Mfuleni recorded the biggest increase, with 28 more cases than last year.

Next were Delft, Kraaifontein, Gugulethu and lastly, Khayelitsha.

Cape Argus