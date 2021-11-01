Crossroads man killed by mob after allegedly raping his niece

Cape Town - Nyanga police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 37-year-old Crossroads man, allegedly killed by a mob at the weekend. The incident comes after the man, accused of raping his 10-year-old niece on Friday, was ambushed on Saturday by the community and assaulted. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The man is allegedly a repeat offender.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said an inquest case docket was opened for investigation. “Nyanga police were called to a local hospital where they were informed that the victim had died after he was assaulted by the community. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” he said. Nyanga Community Policing Forum secretary Dumisani Qwebe said the primary focus should be on the victim whom he said was a minor and suffered abuse at the hands of a trusted family member.

He said the CPF was working to ensure that the victim received appropriate counselling, together with the family. Qwebe said the CPF had always advocated for an end to the practice of “kangaroo courts”. “We are forever pleading with the community to not take the law into their own hands when one of the community members is found to have broken the law.

“This, at times, if not every time, leads to the said perpetrator not getting arrested or prosecuted but instead the community members who have assaulted or killed them. “We understand the residents’ frustrations, however, we request everyone to rather first ensure that a case is opened and the perpetrator is arrested. “It is only after that, that the community can start a petition to the police and the court to ensure that the perpetrator does not receive bail and is prosecuted,” he said.

Qwabe said the CPF recently had engagements with court officials where they raised concerns over Nyanga cases that should be “taken seriously”. “We cannot allow kangaroo courts to become the norm because we believe the justice system has failed us. Instead, this stance by community members have proven to create more problems. “If residents feel the justice system is failing them there are community structures available to take this up,” said Qwabe.