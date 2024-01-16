Crunch time nears as matriculants prepare to receive their matric results

Cape Town - Anticipation is building as the matric class of 2023 eagerly await their results, which are to be made available at schools and online from 11am on Friday. More than 76 900 candidates wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams in the province last year.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said the department was looking forward to celebrating the 2023 matric results with the candidates. “This class had many challenges to overcome in the run-up to their matric exams, including years of disrupted schooling due to Covid-19, and the stress caused by load shedding, taxi strikes and floods during the 2023 school year. “Despite this, they have worked extremely hard to prepare, and we are hoping for some excellent results this year.”

Maynier also thanked the teachers and parents for their efforts ahead of the results. “Our teachers have also worked exceptionally hard to prepare our matrics for the exams, and our parents have also been a great source of support for our candidates.” The department also advised that candidates may apply for remarking or rechecking of their scripts if they think the marks allocated on the written papers were not a true reflection of their performance.

A remark means the original answer script is marked for a second time by a marking official. A recheck of your script is a check to ensure that all questions were duly marked and that all marks were correctly calculated. Applications for a remark/recheck are made online: https://www.eservices.gov.za by February 2, the department further advises that no hard copy applications for a remark will be accepted.

Applicants should also only use a desktop computer or laptop and ensure they complete all the steps in their online applications. The department added that there was no remarking for Life Orientation and explained that fees do apply, except for registered full-time learners who attend no-fee schools. Administrative errors like the incorrect spelling of names and surnames and ID numbers can also be rectified within three months after the results have been released.

If there are any errors in the results, contact the WCED via email (clearly specify error to be rectified) at [email protected] or Tel: 0861 819 919 (Option 2). The documents below are required and should be attached to email requests: -Current statement of results. -Certified copy of the identity document.