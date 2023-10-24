Cry for smooth matric exams amid a myriad of challenges

Cape Town - Unions, the government and Grade 12 learners have appealed to everyone to ensure that nothing bedevils the matric exams that start this week. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has appealed for candidates to be given the opportunity to write their exams without trouble, in light of load shedding, strikes and protests, or acts of violence and intimidation.

In the Western Cape, 76903 candidates will write the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, of which 64 105 are full-time candidates, and 12 798 part time. Practical exams will commence today with Computer Applications Technology (11 731 candidates) and Information Technology (1 000) tomorrow. Written exams will commence on Monday with 66 831 candidates writing English home language, first additional language, or second additional language, in the morning. National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) Western Cape CEO David J Millar called on the WCED, Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Eskom, matriculants, parents/guardians, and the broader community, to work together to ensure that the exams were carried out seamlessly.

“It is always a concern to Naptosa at this time of year that our children are held hostage to factors beyond their control, for example, protest action, taxi strikes, climate anomalies and load shedding. “Matrics should not be punished for factors beyond their control and calls on all role-players to work hard to ensure that our matrics are supported to get to their examination centres on time and to complete every exam sitting for which they were registered.” Although matric candidates were not permitted to enter an examination venue 60 minutes after a session has started, Naptosa called on chief invigilators and the Directorate of Examinations and Assessment Management to treat individual cases on merit.

In total, 123 exam papers will be written during the exam period, which will end during the first week of December. The subject with the most candidates is mathematical literacy with 51 575 candidates writing paper 1 on November 3, and paper 2 on November 6. Four subjects Zulu home language, Zulu first additional language, Portuguese first additional language, and Telugu second additional language, have single candidates writing in the Western Cape. Thirteen candidates will complete the South African Sign Language home language exam.

Examinations will be written at 469 exam centres and overseen by 1 878 invigilators. Around 928 000 exam scripts will be marked by 4158 markers and checked by 1 046 mark-checkers. “Each school/exam centre develops a risk assessment and contingency plan specific to its unique context, according to guidelines.

“This includes security and access control, identification of an alternate venue in case the existing venue cannot be accessed, consultation with law enforcement, communication plans, etc,” Maynier said. “These are submitted to the district in advance of the exams so that we can provide the appropriate support needed. “Our province has an excellent record of dealing with operational challenges that arise during the exam period.

“Crime in the community can have a negative effect on a candidate’s mental health during what is already a stressful time, and thus on their performance in the exams. Our district support teams are available to support these learners, and we appeal to them to reach out to their school or the department if they are struggling to cope,” Maynier said. A Grade 12 learner at Settlers High School in Bellville, Marcellino Charles, said: “I feel more than well prepared to take on the NSC exams, support from my family and friends continues to motivate me to push and do my best for these final exams. School has also provided me with enough resources to do my best.” Charles said throughout the year the school had offered extra classes for various subjects.

“Even as we head into the NSC exams, they are still offering extra classes.” Grade 12 learner at Settlers High School in Bellville, Marcellino Charles. Picture: Supplied The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) appealed to Eskom to consider the examination timetable when scheduling power cuts, particularly around subjects requiring electricity. Sadtu also called on provincial education departments and schools to tighten security measures to prevent the leaking of any exam papers.