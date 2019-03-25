City of Cape Town said that they are proud to be associated with the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, which attracts thousands of music lovers. Photo ANA (Siobhan Cassidy)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said that they are proud to be associated with the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, which attracts thousands of music lovers to the city each year. Cape Town’s love affair with jazz goes into overdrive this week with the annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

The event has become an institution in Cape Town and this year the music is all the more sweet as it celebrates its 20th edition.

While music lovers are gearing up to see top notch artists hit the various stages for the main event this coming weekend, another highlight is the free community concert at Greenmarket Square.

A precursor to the main event, the mid-week concert draws thousands of residents and visitors from all walks of life who are united in their love for jazz.

"The free concert is an opportunity for those who could not get a ticket for the festival to enjoy access to some of the best local and international artists on one stage. I would also like to welcome the thousands of festival-goers and performers who are making their way to our beautiful city this week. Cape Town welcomes you with open arms and we hope that the experience will live in your memories long after the last notes fade.

"Our continued support for the event is an indication of the City’s commitment to ensuring that such live music events are accessible to residents from communities across the city.

"The City is proud to host the Cape Town International Jazz Festival which has become an important part of the Cape Town brand for the last two decades," said Mayor Dan Plato.

The City has worked closely with the event organiser to ensure that a detailed event plan is in place so that the experience is enjoyable and safe for festival-goers.

"Crucial to any event is the safety and security of attendees and the various City departments involved in these aspects are well versed on these matters. We will have staff deployed, along with various other entities, to ensure public safety. However, it requires a collective effort.

"Our message to festival-goers and also the thousands of festival-goers expected at the Greenmarket Square event mid-week is to let your hair down, but to take responsibility for your personal safety," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

