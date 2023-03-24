Cut-off low hits Western Cape, uprooting trees and damaging infrastructure

Cape Town - The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned of a cut-off low west of the country, resulting in widespread showers and thundershowers over the western parts of the country and just off the coast of the Eastern Cape, which is expected to continue until this afternoon. Saws issued a warning for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and heavy rain over parts of the Western Cape from yesterday afternoon into today.

Forecaster Kanyisa Makubalo from the Cape Town Weather Office said this cut-off low resulted in scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers over most parts of the Cape Town, Western Cape, and the interior of Namakwa (Northern Cape) from yesterday afternoon into the night. “The cut-off low is expected to move southwards from Friday afternoon with its accompanying weather; showers and thundershowers expected to dissipate from then as well from the west,” Makubalo said. The weather office indicated that light rain and showers were expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape tomorrow, spreading to the south coast and adjacent interior by Sunday morning and clearing from the west during the afternoon.

“Strong north-westerly winds can also be expected over the south-western coastline and the Central Karoo on Saturday, while strong south-westerly winds can be expected to propagate along the south coast from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning,” Makubalo said. As a result of the adverse weather, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) management announced that in Cape Point Nature Reserve/Cape Point section of SANParks TMNP, the funicular cart and footpath leading up to the funicular and the lighthouse were temporarily closed due to safety concerns. “Roof and structure sheets are currently being lifted, which is a huge safety risk. We will do our best to reopen as soon as weather become favourable, and the area has been secured for visitor use,” management said.

TMNP management also advised that trees had been uprooted. Cape Point Nature Reserve staff added that a part of the docking station landed on the funicular track, as well as roof sheets lifted due to adverse weather conditions in Cape Point. Contractors were busy dismantling the roof and supporting structure while the funicular and footpath leading to the lighthouse remain closed.