Cycle for children with disabilities: Qaqamba Cuba is doing it for RX Radio, children

Cape Town - Living with congenital scoliosis has not stopped Qaqamba Cuba, 24, from Khayelitsha setting out to make a difference in the lives of others. She is preparing to participate in this year’s Cape Town Cycle Tour with the help of a buggy to raise funds for struggling RX Radio at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

RX Radio is run by and for children, but continues to experience financial problems. Cuba serves as a board member at the station and, in collaboration with Warrior on Wheels, she will conquer the 109km race on March 10 in the hope of raising R10 000. “I am looking forward to the race. This one is different because I will be pulled by a cyclist, so I am eager to experience the different techniques,” she said.

“RX Radio has been struggling and there are more children that would benefit if the radio station is kept open. “I wanted to do this because I am a board member and want to play my part, even though I don’t have rich friends and connections. “If I get an opportunity like this to make a difference, I will take it and try to raise the funds.”

Currently completing her Master’s degree in law at UWC, it will be Cuba’s second race as she competed in the 2023 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, where she was pushed by a former Southern Striders runner. Qaqamba Cuba, 24, will participate in this year’s Cape Town Cycle Tour to raise funds for RX Radio. “It is challenging for me to participate in the races but because it is for a good cause it is worth it. I want people to donate and know that every rand counts.” This year her buggy is Ettienne Wilsnagh, 56, from Sunset Beach, who is passionate about empowering the voices of children living with chronic conditions.

Wilsnagh said it would be his fifth race with a buggy, and his motivation was his brother who was born with a disability. “My brother was born with spina bifida, so my first race I dedicated to him. I have been involved with Warrior on Wheels since 2015. “It is challenging when you put extra kilos on the back of the bicycle, then it becomes a mama task.

“I need to be fit and strong to be able to finish it, and with a buggy you need to keep the momentum. “I am looking very much forward to the race this year. I am in good shape and this is the first time I am towing an abled-disabled person because in the past I had non-verbal children who had specific toiletry and feeding requirements. “So I always had to take care of them, but this year I don’t need to really take care of Qaqamba.”