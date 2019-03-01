Complaint was filed against Siphesihle Dube, believed to be on track to be a DA MP, after being pictured partying with former mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - DA MP hopeful Siphesihle Dube has responded to party's actions against him after he was pictured on social media partying with former mayor Patricia de Lille. The former political appointee spokesperson in the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works is believed to be on the fast track to be a DA MP.

De Lille recently celebrated her birthday at Rands in Khayelitsha, and Dube took the opportunity to pose with the Good party leader, posting the images to his Instagram story. A complaint was then lodged by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen in light of Dube being nominated to represent the party in the National Assembly.

Dube responded saying that the fact that news of the complaint were provided to the media before him impacts on the procedural fairness of the process instituted against him.

"I am a long-standing, active and committed member of the DA and am committed to ensuring that the DA grows in the upcoming elections.

"I am not a member of the GOOD party nor have I ever been a member or activist of the GOOD party. I have not attended or participated in any of the GOOD party activities and events nor will I. I have sought legal advice on the matter and have submitted written representations to Mr James Selfe MP, Chairperson of the DA Federal Executive, on the substance and merits of the complaint for the Federal Executive’s consideration," Dube said.

"Every person in this country, including members of political parties, has the freedom to associate with whomever they choose. As a provincial government spokesperson, I have had opportunities in the past to work with Ms De Lille and her team while she was the Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town and, as a consequence, have and maintain a professional and personal relationship with her. It is not uncommon for members from across the political spectrum to have working relationships and sometimes friendships with each other."

Dube then added that De Lille's birthday party was not an official GOOD party event.

"Rands Cape Town is a space open to the general public, and was such on the day in question.

"I hope that this matter will be handled in a procedurally fair manner going forward and can be resolved amicably so that we may continue to focus our energies on the 2019 election campaign. I reserve my rights to take this matter further legally should this become necessary."

