Grant Stevens on Tuesday testified in mitigation of sentencing in the matter of the 18-year-old, who is a pupil at Robinvale High School, in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court. The pupil earlier this month entered a plea of guilty to a charge of culpable homicide.
At the time, on July 30, 2016, the accused was 15-years-old.
On the day in question he drove over Jessi Stevens with his quad. The boy later died in hospital.
Reading out a statement, the father said: “We as parents suffered a great loss and my child was taken away in a manner that no human being should have. The one moment I looked through the window at my son who made a funny face and the next moment I can’t talk to him.