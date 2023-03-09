Dam levels take 20% dip compared to last year in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape launched its National Water Month programme and provided an update on the state of water in the province after indications of a possible drought. Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, the provincial head of DWS Western Cape, said: “The department has noted the sense of panic from the users regarding the decreasing dam levels, particularly the Western Cape’s water supply system.

“There is no need to panic as the water supply system is closely and continuously monitored, even though the dam levels have decreased to 55.5% compared to 77% during the same period in 2022.” The DWS said there has been a slight increase with the heavy rains experienced this week, but should the need arise, the department and users would take urgent measures to safeguard water security. Bila-Mupariwa said local authorities have the discretion to impose water restrictions based on their respective water security dynamics at any given time.

“South Africa is a water-scarce country and water security is further threatened as supply decreases due to the negative impacts on yield arising from climate change that puts additional pressure on the naturally stressed water resources in the country, including the Western Cape,” BilaMupariwa said. The DWS highlighted some of its key water projects to increase water supply in the province. These included the recent opening of the Brandvlei canal feeder and the department’s commitment to reinstating full construction operations of the raising of the Clanwilliam Dam wall.

Nomvuyiseko Tumana, the director of Water and Sanitation Services Support, elaborated on National Water Month this March and the department’s programme to increase awareness on the use, management, conservation, development and protection of water resources. As part of its activities, Tumana said the DWS Western Cape has already started planned outreaches to schools, visiting projects, recognising water practitioners and focusing on compliance and enforcement initiatives. Meanwhile, the City has been urging residents to reduce their water usage over the summer season and collectively use less than 850 million litres a day (MLD), but water usage remains high with this target not yet achieved.