Cape Town - The National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says dam storage systems in the Western Cape are stable. The Western Cape Water Supply System, comprising six largest dams supplying water to the City of Cape Town and surroundings, is hovering slightly above 100%, according to the hydrological report of Monday.

The department said this was a significant improvement from the same time last year when the system hovered slightly above 75%. The Western Cape State of Dams, which combines all dams in the Western Cape, is now 91%, a remarkable increase compared with 28.12% in 2017 when the City of Cape Town experienced the worst drought in memory. There has been a steady healthy yield in the Olifants-Doorn covering the West Coast, with Clanwilliam Dam hovering above 90% for the past five weeks.