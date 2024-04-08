DA's plan to keep delivering for the people of the Western Cape

Cape Town - Western Cape DA premier candidate Alan Winde has lauded the provincial government’s achievements in job creation, crime reduction, school construction, health improvement and prioritising people over politicians. Launching the party’s provincial manifesto in Paarl on Saturday, Winde said the DA promised to create 800 000 new jobs; fight crime with 1300 law enforcement officers, rural safety units and K9 units; and cut load shedding by four stages, among others.

“The Western Cape was rescued from the ANC back in 2009. “In that time, the DA has shown the rest of South Africa that it is possible to build a government that works. “Ever since, the Western Cape government has been the best-performing provincial government in the country.

“And we must and will continue to strive to keep our province on the path of prosperity and hope, with the people who elected us to govern at the centre of every single action we take every day,” Winde said. DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the party was ready for the general elections on May 29. “We have an outright majority and we have to keep it.

“We have to stick to the blue. “Each and every activist, branch, and constituency has been working day and night to win. Working day and night to achieve success. “Our goal for the campaign is to make sure every single DA supporter votes on election day. We were first to launch our 2024 election campaign in the Western Cape. “From Grassy Park and Mitchells Plain to Malmesbury, our registration bus has covered more than 5000km to ensure our voters are correctly registered and ready to vote DA.

“On May 29 when voters stand in a voting line, or in a voting booth across our province, they will say ‘We are in. We are with it’. Because we are up and want to keep the Western Cape fully DA,” Simmers said. The DA has further promised to: • Push for control of policing, transport and the ports.

• Build more schools. • Deliver a world-class public health service. • Run a clean, innovative government.