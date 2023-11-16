DA’s spokesperson on Higher Education denied entry to CPUT residence

Cape Town - The students who were present at the time a woman was stabbed allegedly by her husband said they were scared to talk about the incident. One of them said they were too traumatised and didn’t feel safe after Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student Sinoxolo Myalo was stabbed on Saturday.

Her husband from University of the Western Cape Ntembeko Myalo was arrested for the incident after it was allegedly caught on camera. “We don’t want to be the people who share the story with the media because ever since that day we have been receiving threats from Ntembeko’s friends. I arrived at the scene and just stood there because I was shocked and Ntembeko was still walking around his injured wife. We didn’t know what to do. “Eventually a guy from outside came into the residence and disarmed the knife-wielding suspect.”

The student said this during a visit from the DA’s spokesperson on Higher Education, Chantel King, at the South Point residence where the incident happened. She said she went to do an oversight and to ensure that there were security measures in place and that no other harm would happen to another student. “Unfortunately, on Monday I had a conversation with the deputy vice-chancellors who didn’t want to allow us entry onto the premises, citing that they had a break-away to go to instead of being concerned about the students.

“Yesterday we went on an unannounced visit and were again denied entry, however, we did see the security measures from the on-set that are intact.” CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said it is worth noting that King’s unannounced arrival and failed attempt to access the premises of the privately owned residence is precisely the type of security breach that puts their staff and students at risk. “While her intent may have been valiant, in this case, it seems misguided. Firstly, the residence in question is not CPUT-owned so her request to access it should have been made to their management and not us.