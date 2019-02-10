Patricia de Lille launched the Good party election manifesto titled ‘A GOOD Plan to Fix South Africa’ in Cape Town yesterday. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - While the Democratic Alliance (DA) has found its Western Cape premier candidate in Community Safety MEC, Alan Winde, it has been revealed that former DA member and former City of Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille will now too be campaigning to be premier. De Lille and Winde, will be running for premier alongside former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape premier Peter Marais, who announced himself as the Western Cape premier candidate for the Freedom Front Plus.

The ANC has yet to announce their premier and mayor candidates.

De Lille's party, GOOD, was launched on 2 December 2018, is currently about 8 weeks old.

Last week, the party launched its manifesto, “The GOOD Plan to Fix South Africa (#FIXSA)”.

"GOOD is committed to rekindling the hopes and dreams of a South Africa that is prosperous, just and fair. GOOD leaders, and people, have the courage and the leadership to do what it takes," said Brett Herron, GOOD Secretary-General.

"Over the past two weeks, GOOD has been assessing nominees for our premier candidates.

"Provincial Coordinating Committees, in each province, were requested to submit nominations to the national leadership. We have finalised the selection process for four of the provinces: Western Cape, Northern Cape, Gauteng and North West. In the case of the Western Cape the Provincial Coordinating Committee submitted one, unanimous, nomination," Herron said.

"Nine nominees went through a competitive selection process that included an assessment tool specially designed for GOOD by an independent industrial psychologist."

Herron said that the party's National Leadership Committee considered the outcome of this process on Friday evening and has revealed the Premier Candidates for their respective provinces.

Western Cape: Patricia de Lille

North West Province: Vivien Law

Northern Cape: Leonard McKay

Gauteng Province: Lehlohonolo Mtshali

"The process to select premier candidates for remaining 5 provinces is still underway," Herron said.



"The National Leadership Committee also agreed, on Friday evening, to open the process for the selection of GOOD candidates to parliament and the various provincial legislatures."

GOOD will launch its Western Cape #FIXSA Campaign on Saturday 16 February 2019. Thereafter, the party will launch the #FIXSA campaigns in Gauteng, North West and the Northern Cape.

