De Lille urges men to help end violence and abuse against women

Cape Town - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Thursday urged men and boys to ensure women were respected and treated equally when she unveiled a mural on gender-based violence (GBV) at the Manenberg police station.

The mural was commissioned by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. De Lille’s visit follows an announcement she made at a joint sitting of the National Assembly in September last year.

She made a commitment that her department would use state-owned properties to install anti-GBV messaging to show the government’s solidarity with communities and families affected by violence against women.

“Gender-based violence and femicide is a horrific scourge, and we need men to come forward and help us end this,” she said.

The mural was created by local artist Zola Tsotetsi. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town muralist Zola Tsotetsi did the artwork. The initiative was supported by the police. The mural is painted with the bold words : “Men, violence does not look good on your hands. Violence and abuse are a poison to society. Let’s make it stop.”