De Lille urges men to help end violence and abuse against women
Cape Town - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Thursday urged men and boys to ensure women were respected and treated equally when she unveiled a mural on gender-based violence (GBV) at the Manenberg police station.
The mural was commissioned by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. De Lille’s visit follows an announcement she made at a joint sitting of the National Assembly in September last year.
She made a commitment that her department would use state-owned properties to install anti-GBV messaging to show the government’s solidarity with communities and families affected by violence against women.
“Gender-based violence and femicide is a horrific scourge, and we need men to come forward and help us end this,” she said.
Cape Town muralist Zola Tsotetsi did the artwork. The initiative was supported by the police. The mural is painted with the bold words : “Men, violence does not look good on your hands. Violence and abuse are a poison to society. Let’s make it stop.”
In December last year, the department installed the first anti-GBV billboard in Pretoria, a few metres from Kgosi Mampuru II Prison.
“As we commemorate Women’s Month, we must be reminded that it is our duty to work together to protect and cherish our women and children.
“Often communities and family members are aware of abuse but are afraid to speak out for fear of tainting the name of the perpetrator but we cannot be quiet,” said De Lille.
