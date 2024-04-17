Deaf and hard of hearing young adults to take a ride on the wild side at Killarney

Cape Town - A group of young adults from the Al-Waagah Institute for the Deaf are gearing up for an experience of a lifetime. They will be taught road safety using drifting as a mechanism demonstrate the importance of control in a safe environment.

The event, which is an initiative of the Great Cape Ambassadors Programme (G-CAP) and Racing 4 Change, will take place at Killarney on Saturday. The programme will include gymkhana, a type of motorsport competition, safer-roads-for-all programmes and drifting exhibitions. Al-Waagah treasurer and skills development co-ordinator Farinaaz Samaai said it would be the first time that many of the young people, who were deaf and hard of hearing, would have the opportunity to attend such an event.

“We at Al-Waagah believe in an inclusive environment for all. So to have the deaf included in an event that predominantly favours a hearing society is amazing,” she said. Co-founder of G-CAP, DJ Ready D, whose real name is Deon Daniels, said the non-profit organisation would like to encourage young adults to become ambassadors for safe driving. “This means that they need to make the correct decisions by not driving with people who are under the influence of alcohol or other substances,” he said.

“We make them aware of reckless driving and how these incidents cause fatalities that could be avoided.” The attendees will get the opportunity to sit in the passenger seat of drift cars next to experienced drivers, learning car control skills and other important lessons in a fun and engaging way. Ready D said understanding road safety was crucial for people who were deaf.

“(They have) limited reliance on sound, difficulties in localising sound and increased vulnerability. (I believe) early education is key. “We need to work towards being respectful and mindful of how using the roads can be a different experience for many people. “I feel that it’s important for everyone in society to be more aware of and conscious about road safety,” he said.