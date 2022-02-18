Deafblind former Catholic priest Cyril Axelrod launches his third book

Cape Town - With the launch of his third book, deafblind former Catholic priest Cyril Axelrod hopes to show a life filled with colour and adventure, as well as a greater insight into the lives of the deafblind community. Axelrod, the author of And the Journey Begins, launched its sequel, Still on that Journey, at Park Inn by Radisson, Newlands, on Wednesday.

Turning 80 next week, he was born deaf and has ministered to deaf and deafblind communities across the world, including South Africa, China and the UK. In 1980, Axelrod was diagnosed with Usher Syndrome, which leads to progressive blindness, and became completely blind in 2000. Axelrod uses his hands to interpret the sign language used by a speaker or through his communication assistants. “I was born with Usher Syndrome, which is progressive blindness through retinitis pigmentosa. I didn't realise that until I was about 50, but I have been blind for 22 years completely, and it progressed from when I was 50.”

The room was filled with laughter as he shared heart-warming, insightful and hilarious stories from the book. “It's full of life to show that I am full of life. I wondered why I should continue, but I came to realise that the book would broaden awareness of deafblindness for all people,” Axelrod said. “It's very important to accept disability.

“Remember that disability in itself is part of the gift of life. It gives you the opportunity to become aware that disability is something to help you to open your eyes and ears to understand what others need from you, and also it helps all people to change their views. “Most people are afraid of disability – change that. Help them to feel comfortable with disable people,” Axelrod said. Cyril Axelrod, 79, chatting to supporters at the launch of his new book, ’Still on that Journey’. Picture: Shakirah Thebus Cyril Axelrod, 79, chatting to supporters at the launch of his new book, ’Still on that Journey’. Picture: Shakirah Thebus In November 2013, Axelrod was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for work done in developing training programmes for Deafblind persons, and rehabilitation services with Deafblind people.

Axelrod also summited Machu Picchu in Peru while completely deafblind, with the help of guides over the five-day journey. “Just before I became blind, I remember that in London I could see a candlelight and it became dimmer. That was the last moment of my sight. The candle flame became dim and that was it,” Axelrod said. Now, he paints from memory using string and glue to outline the images he intends to paint.

Editor and publisher Larry Kaufmann said: “I have known him for nearly 50 years, and I have been a very close friend of his, and one thing I realised just by interpreting for him with people was how much he inspired them. “I said to him, ‘you must not limit your outreach to other disabled people, because we all need your message’. And from that moment, he started expanding his horizons, and that's when he started writing books for people who have never been deaf or blind to give them some experience of it.” DeafSA Western Cape Provincial Director Jabaar Mohamed said he was left with goosebumps as Axelrod shared anecdotes from the book - all filled with humour and insight.