Dedication ensures zero drownings at Strand Beach over the past busy season

Cape Town - Strand Beach has recorded zero drownings this season, unlike the previous four seasons, when at least one drowning death occurred. This significant figure highlights the efficacy of drowning prevention initiatives and reflects all the role-players’ steadfast dedication to beach safety.

Charl Otto, captain of the Strand Surf Lifesaving Club said the zero drownings at the beach would not be possible to achieve without the relevant role-players. “We would also like to thank the Coct for the services of their lifeguards as these lifeguards are of great need and importance to assist our members with duties, especially on weekdays and public holidays,” he explained. He said: “We would also like to thank all the paramedic agencies in the Helderberg basin, the Strand Neighbourhood Watch, Coct, Law Enforcement and the NSRI who all combine their efforts to ensure that every beachgoer is safe and well-looked after every day during our season.”

The Strand Surf Lifesaving Club does voluntary duties on Strand Beach for the period from November 1 to Easter Monday (Family Day) every year. Their duties include weekends and on all public holidays. “We as a club in combination with the Coct oversee the function of the club and ensure that beachgoers are adequately protected during the entire season,” Otto said.

A statement by the City's Recreation and Parks Department reflected on the highs and lows of an exceptionally busy season for beaches and swimming pools. Mayco member for community services and health, councillor Patricia van der Ross, said the past season has seen positive outcomes in terms of water safety. “At swimming pools, there were no major incidents, and at beaches, there has been a significant improvement from last year where 19 fatal drownings were recorded.

“I am particularly proud to highlight the remarkable efforts of our swimming pool lifeguards, who have done a fantastic job preventing serious drowning-related incidents,” she said. “Only rescues where patrons were helped out of the water were recorded and we thank our lifeguards for their vigilance and dedication.” All fatal drownings in the 2023/24 season occurred outside of locations intended for swimming or when lifeguards were not on duty.

On weekends and public holidays, 64% of these drownings occurred. Males accounted for 79% of all fatal drownings, while females made up 21%. Minors under the age of 18 made up 14.3% of fatal drowning casualties, while adults 18 years of age and older made up 85.7%. Meanwhile, 14 fatal drownings and 30 non-fatal drownings have also been recorded along the city-managed coastline between Silwerstroomstrand and Kogel Bay.

Van der Ross said preparation for the new season starts at the end of the previous one, so the City is already looking ahead to the next season and how we can build on our systems. “Our priority remains the safety of everyone who visits our pools and beaches, and ensuring that our facilities are in peak condition,” she said. [email protected]