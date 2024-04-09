Defence to lead evidence in murder case of former City Fire and Rescue dispatcher, killed during a robbery

Cape Town - Four suspects charged with the robbery and murder of a City employee, Michael Davids, made a brief appearance in court yesterday, where the case was postponed to April 26 for the defence to lead evidence. In the case, which has dragged on for six years, Shaquille Groep, Justin Hendricks, Shane Hendricks and Xavia Simpson appeared in the Wynberg Regional Court, where it has yet to be confirmed whether any of them will be taking the witness stand in their defence.

The State is set to prove the group of accused had allegedly given Davids, 34, a City Fire and Rescue dispatcher from Blackheath, a lift to Philippi after he was apparently involved in an argument with his girlfriend on June 30, 2018. The couple had returned to her Ottery home after spending a night out at Club Fever in Athlone. The group allegedly robbed Davids of his Sony Ericsson cellphone and other belongings. They then apparently urinated on him and dumped his body along Olieboom Road in Philippi.

Police discovered Davids’ body on July 1, 2018, riddled with stab wounds, and he was dressed only in his underpants. With the assistance of private investigator Johan Beukes, the suspects were apprehended through cellphone links. The cellphone had been sold to a new buyer who had been located at his workplace in Montague Gardens. Danie Isaacs said he will not give up until justice is served for his cousin, Michael Davids. File image Davids’ relative, Danie Isaacs, said they had been engaging with the senior State prosecutor after they learnt that one of the police officials who had been part of the case had also died.

He said the family were satisfied that the case was moving forward, but called for no further delays. “The witnesses and evidence from the defence is expected to be led and we were told they are hoping to finalise the matter by May or June. We hope that this is the case because there have been so many delays. “We are happy on one side, but we are also expecting another postponement again. The detective, we were told, had passed away, but that his evidence would also be used and that it was correct.”

The family previously said Davids’ parents had relocated back to Namibia after losing faith in the justice system. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the matter was moving forward, with evidence being led. [email protected]