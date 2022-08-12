Delft dancers appeal for support for Sport Aerobic and Fitness World Championship

Cape Town - A group of young and passionate dancers from Delft have appealed for public support to help them participate in the International Sport Aerobic and Fitness World Championships taking place in Ostrava, Czech Republic, this year from November 2 to 4. Hailing from Leiden and Voorbug in Delft, Bilqees du Plessis (20), Mezaat Wilkinson (17), Kuhle Godlo (20), Alitha Godlo (19), Ashlene Leukes (16), Sbabalwe Khohli (11) and coach Kerishnie Lottering (23) formed the Fitness Performance Aerobic Team “Cobra Kai” in the South African Fitness Sport Aerobic Federation of South Africa (Sasaff).

Sasaff was affiliated to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and the Department of Sport, Art and Culture. Sasaff president Lynette le Roux said the “Cobra Kai” team qualified to represent South Africa at the 2022 World Championships in the adult age category where all the athletes as well as the coach would obtain Protea Colours when participating. Le Roux said the team would proudly represent the country as they ranked 2nd at the 2022 South African Sport Aerobic, Fitness and Hip Hop National Championships held in Cape Town earlier this year. However, she said all the athletes and coaches required financial assistance. Sasaff appealed to all individuals and organisations to assist where possible and help the accomplished team participate at this prestigious event

Lottering said, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us. We’ve been doing this sport for years but this is the first time we have the opportunity to go overseas and represent our country. For our kids, it’s not every day that they get the chance to leave the country or even leave Delft, so they are really excited.” Le Roux added that the expenses to attend the World Championships amounted to an estimated R25 652 per person – airfare was R13 500, accommodation and meals R5 200, land transport was R2 000, the registration fee was R580, travel Insurance was R500, attire R2 000, and the visa R1 872. Le Roux said donations could be paid in the Sasaff bank account: ABSA Bank, Bank Code: 335 545, Account name: SASAFF, Account number: 1441220070.

