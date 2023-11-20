Delft mom going through a divorce, killed

Cape Town - A Delft woman’s family is seeking answers after she was shot in the head while sitting in her lounge. Andisiwe Mhlazana Khonjwa, 34, was shot while sitting with a friend on Thursday in Leiden, when a lone gunman stormed in and attacked her.

Her relative, who asked not to be named said the mom-of-one was in the process of divorce. “We are not saying that she was killed because of the divorce, what we know is that she was delaying the divorce, she didn’t want to sign even though they had been separated for five years. “We know this was not a robbery incident, she was shot while she had a visitor who was left unharmed. This was a planned hit on her because if this was any other thing the shooter would have killed the other person too.

“Andisiwe’s phone was stolen but the other person’s phone wasn’t taken. This is so confusing, we don’t know why this happened and we want the police to investigate. We also want her phone recovered so we can see the reason behind the shooting.” Andisiwe Khonjwa was shot and killed in Delft on Thursday. Picture: Supplied The relative explained that the killer arrived at the Kouga Street house while the deceased’s seven-year-old child was playing outside. “The man walked past the child, fired shots and then left.

“The child then went to a family member who lives close by and then reported what happened. “We went to the scene and when we arrived she was on the couch with bullet wounds. The visitor was shocked and couldn’t speak. Her child is also traumatised because he had to see his mother in that condition. “We are really devastated about this.”