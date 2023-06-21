Delft tavern owner gunned down in front of his wife and children

Cape Town - Two unknown gunmen shot dead a tavern owner in Cheesewood Street, Delft, on Monday. According to the family, the robbers asked who the owner was before pulling the trigger, killing him in front of his wife and children.

Bukile Ndandani, 42, was gunned down at his home tavern by the two men, who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to the victim’s wife, Nompucuko Ndandani, 40, the incident happened at about 5am. The men followed her into the house. She said: “I woke up that morning like I normally do and headed to my other house, which is four houses away, to get the cars ready for drivers who transport school kids.

“Before exiting the gate, I looked around and noticed nothing. Coming back, I noticed a car with bright lights approaching and passing me. When I turned around looking back, I saw it coming to a stop on the corner and two guys exiting. “From there, in my mind I was rushing to open the gate but it seemed as if they reached up to me because I heard them telling me not to make any noise while pointing a gun to my head.” Nompucuko Ndandani whose husband was killed in front of her in their home in Delft on Monday. Tavern owner Bukile Ndandani was robbed and shot dead in front of his children. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Walking to the house, she called out her children’s names as she wanted to alert them there was something wrong, but they were asleep. Her husband and daughter woke up when the robbers were inside the house, demanding money.

“While inside the house, the two directed my husband and daughter on the floor while I was told to get the money. After giving them the cash, they then asked who was the man of the house, to which my husband replied while face-down on the floor. “They looked at me to confirm and I agreed that he’s my husband, and it was then that they shot and killed him before running out with the cash.” SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Delft police were investigating a murder case.