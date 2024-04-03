Delft Technical High School to receive a brand new science teaching and learning centre

Cape Town - Staff at Delft Technical High School have high hopes that a newly constructed science teaching and learning centre (TLC) will help boost learners’ academic results and ambition. The centre, set to be opened later this month, will be fitted with modern audio-visual technology including smart boards, data projectors and a hovercam document camera.

It was made possible through a partnership between Advancing Knowledge NPC and the Western Cape Education Department. Deputy principal Astrid Prins said she was overwhelmed by the opportunity for learners. “Coming from a disadvantaged community, most of our pupils have been inhibited from obtaining knowledge, skills and abilities to thrive within the science and maths world.

“Receiving a science teaching and learning centre means there is always hope within our education department to strive to better the quality of education. “The science teaching and learning centre will motivate and awaken the passion for learning within our pupils,” she said. Delft Technical High School opened its doors in 2012 and has more than 900 registered learners.

They received a 100% pass rate for technical science and a 90% pass rate for physical science in the 2023 matric exams. Prins said she expected an improvement in their results. “Having a science teaching and learning centre will encourage students to foster curiosity, encourage creativity and better concentration levels.

“It also means that science educators at Delft Technical High School can now help develop and encourage self-directed learning, critical and analytical skills,” she said. With Delft being a high-risk area for youths, Prins added: “We have our own school security 24/7 and we have an armed response which we check on a regular basis.” Advancing Knowledge NPC director, Professor Shaheed Hartley, said the centre will provide teachers with inquiry-based learning and allow pupils to do activities hands-on.