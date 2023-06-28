Delft teen gunned down in ‘mistaken identity’ case

Cape Town - A Delft teenager was gunned down in an apparent case of mistaken identity. Ethan Appolis, 15, was on his way to a shop when he was shot and killed on Monday at about 8pm.

His family believe he was killed because of the hat he was wearing. His grandmother, Speseline Isaacs, said they were at home when they heard gunshots and minutes later, someone informed them that Ethan had been shot. By the time they arrived at the scene, the boy was barely clinging to life.

“My grandson and his friend went to the shop to buy chips, when the shooters approached him and his friend. The friend said that when the suspects took out the gun, they started running,” the heartbroken grandmother said. “The suspects gave chase and caught up with him. I understand that the friend opened the gate for him but Ethan was too slow. The gate was closed. “When we got to the scene all we could see was blood, a lot of it.

“He was not talking or moving. The suspects shot him in the head, both hands, and the chest or stomach. “The ambulance came and told the family that he was dead. “He was a happy child who was very funny. He was a good child. I really miss him already.

“He was not a gangster, he would go to the shop every day and nothing happened to him. “What we heard is that Ethan was not the target, but another boy who has the same hat as his.” SAPS spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the incident was being investigated.

“On Monday evening at about 8.20pm in Umfuli Road, Leiden, Delft, a 15-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports, Delft police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is yet to be established. A murder was registered for investigation,” he said.