Department of Mobility focused on taking drunk Cape drivers off the streets

Cape Town - The Department of Mobility said it was determined to remove drunk drivers from the province’s roads. The department revealed its latest Provincial Traffic Services Operations report which showed a shocking increase in the number of motorists arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the report, from May 9 to 15, 60 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. This was 23 more drivers than the previous week. Department spokesperson Jandré Bakker said the increase proved the Western Cape Traffic Services was fulfilling its role as a law enforcement agency. “Our road safety management teams are also out in the field doing road-user education on the dangers of drunk driving. Through our zero-tolerance approach and increased operations, we are taking these drunk drivers off our roads,” he said.

Bakker said the initiatives conducted by the department were supported by an award-winning programme, Safely Home, which sought to advocate responsible road-user behaviour and to educate road users on their responsibilities. “Some of the things the programmes call for is for motorists not to drink and drive because even small amounts of alcohol can affect your judgement as a driver or a cyclist. “So, yes, the department is fulfilling its role as a law enforcement agency and that of an advocacy role. It is important that other players in the process also ensure successful prosecution of those who are arrested,” Bakker said.

The department, during its traffic services operations, implemented 273 roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations. Traffic officials recorded 300 speeding offences and issued 9 296 fines for traffic violations. Meanwhile, the City’s traffic officers arrested 49 motorists, 27 of whom were driving under the influence of alcohol.