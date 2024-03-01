Department of Water and Sanitation calls for vigilance, as collective dam levels in WC hit 65.84%

Cape Town - Recent rainfall across parts of Cape Town and the province has brought much-needed relief to the Western Cape. The provincial Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) welcomed these showers, which they said contributed to a notable increase in dam levels.

According to the latest data from DWS Western Cape, the collective state of dams in the region, measuring the combined levels of all reservoirs, currently stood at 65.84%. This marked a significant improvement from the 49.24% recorded during the same period last year. Notably, the Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest reservoir in the province and a vital water source, was now at 71.49% capacity.

While the rising water levels offered hope for mitigating the water crisis in the Western Cape, acting provincial head of DWS Western Cape, Mashudu Murovhi, urged caution. Murovhi said while the recent showers may not have resulted in substantial inflows, the cooler temperatures likely led to decreased water usage compared to the scorching conditions experienced in recent weeks. Providing insight into a recent hydrological report, Murovhi highlighted that most river catchment systems, with the exception of Olifants Doorn, were above the 60% mark.

However, Murovhi said rainfall patterns were unpredictable due to climate change, emphasising the need for continued vigilance in water management. “While we are pleased with the prospects of winter rainfall, users need to remember that climate change alters rain patterns, which makes it difficult for rain to be predicted,” he said. Despite the improved water levels, the department emphasised the importance of prudent water consumption habits and urged residents to prioritise water conservation efforts.